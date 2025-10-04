PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after purchasing an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,075,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,434,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $309.24 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $310.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.70. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.