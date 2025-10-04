PFG Investments LLC Has $523,000 Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.35 and a 52 week high of $105.90.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

