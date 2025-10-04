PFG Investments LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $68.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

