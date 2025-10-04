PFG Investments LLC Has $608,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $84.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

