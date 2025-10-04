PFG Investments LLC Has $624,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $765,811,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,479,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 192,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,845 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,414,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.1%

STWD opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

