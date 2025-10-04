PFG Investments LLC Has $671,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,727,000 after acquiring an additional 431,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,343,000 after acquiring an additional 410,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $424.29 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.53 and a 200-day moving average of $406.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

