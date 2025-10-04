PFG Investments LLC Has $691,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 118.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,142,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $535.14.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $491.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $502.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

