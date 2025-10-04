PFG Investments LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,959.80. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $453.47 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

