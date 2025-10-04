PFG Investments LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 98.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.