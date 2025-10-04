PFG Investments LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 29.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $235.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.15 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $11,148,356.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,645.32. This represents a 57.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,601,630 shares of company stock worth $362,990,571 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

