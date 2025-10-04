PFG Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 461.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7,752.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 491,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.