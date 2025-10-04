PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 132,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $702,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.