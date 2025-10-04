PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 26.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 47.2% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $123.30 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $116.53 and a one year high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 76.07%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

