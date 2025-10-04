PFG Investments LLC Invests $559,000 in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPIQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. GGM Financials LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 359,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 81,206 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 97,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

GPIQ opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4579 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

