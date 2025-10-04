PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 7.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 15.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.79.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

