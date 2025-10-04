PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $BSTZ

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 867,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 86,283 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 105,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 78,082 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

