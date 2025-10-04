PFG Investments LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $245,000.

CRCL stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -11,522.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRCL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Circle Internet Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $4,244,472.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 248,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,600,094.04. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,081,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at $36,170,603.35. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,014 shares of company stock valued at $105,416,046 over the last quarter.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

