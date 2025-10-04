PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,932.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 210,332 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

