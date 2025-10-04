PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,636,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 395,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 93.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 182,938 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,628,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SH opened at $36.83 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.