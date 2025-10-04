PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 138.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,960,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 228.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $293.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $355.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

