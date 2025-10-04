PFG Investments LLC Purchases 20,286 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $20,555,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,305,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 80,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,109,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

In related news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

