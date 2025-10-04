PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 55.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,130.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,851.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,476.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,703.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

