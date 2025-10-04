PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.