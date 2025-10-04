PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $193.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.02 and its 200 day moving average is $162.17. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $201.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.