PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $22,365,000. Global View Capital Management LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 454,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 350,832 shares during the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,475,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,845,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 125,750 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.