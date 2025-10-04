PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,802 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, insider James Ci Lee sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.74, for a total transaction of $542,982.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,305.12. This trade represents a 73.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,368,433.20. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $14,394,416. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $252.79 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $264.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.66.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.