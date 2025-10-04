PFG Investments LLC Sells 72,024 Shares of Biosig Technologies, Inc. $BSGM

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Biosig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,024 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Biosig Technologies worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Biosig Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in Biosig Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 6,216,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biosig Technologies by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Biosig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Biosig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Biosig Technologies from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Biosig Technologies Trading Up 42.6%

Shares of BSGM opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Biosig Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.70). As a group, research analysts expect that Biosig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biosig Technologies

(Free Report)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biosig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biosig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.