PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $175.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

