PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

PowerFleet stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $679.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.32. PowerFleet has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

In other PowerFleet news, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $102,353.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,457,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,019.66. This represents a 0.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,049.92. This represents a 55.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

