Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.43 and a 200 day moving average of $257.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

