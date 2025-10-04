ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology $BIB Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1805 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

