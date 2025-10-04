Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 65,210 OneStream, Inc. $OS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of OneStream by 10.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneStream by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the second quarter valued at $245,000.

Insider Transactions at OneStream

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 997,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,088.78. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,943 shares of company stock worth $3,076,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneStream from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

OneStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ OS opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. OneStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 45.07%.The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.150 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About OneStream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Articles

