Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.85 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.11%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

