Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 122 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,099,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,120. This represents a 39.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,925.26. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $3,821,790. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.09. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $129.07.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

