Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in Wayfair Inc. $W

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wayfair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,638,683.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 544,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,634,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,340.80. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 923,857 shares of company stock worth $71,090,564. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Up 2.5%

W opened at $88.51 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $91.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 3.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.