Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Winmark Corporation $WINA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Winmark by 2,706.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Winmark by 766.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

Winmark stock opened at $512.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.71. Winmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $295.79 and a 1 year high of $527.37.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. Winmark had a net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Winmark in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Winmark presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.89, for a total transaction of $2,256,287.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,400 shares in the company, valued at $51,925,016. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.02, for a total transaction of $430,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,757.98. The trade was a 56.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,264 shares of company stock worth $3,797,366. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

