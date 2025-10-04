Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE opened at $6.53 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.98 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Evercore ISI set a $6.60 target price on Paramount Group and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.60 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

