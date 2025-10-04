Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRE shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of VRE opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.13%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

