Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in KBR by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KBR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in KBR by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in KBR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in KBR by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

