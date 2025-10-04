Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,597 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of RITM opened at $11.15 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

