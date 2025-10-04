Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,768 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 5,877.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.79. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

