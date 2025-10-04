Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 332 Shares of Magna International Inc. $MGA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magna International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $5,478,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Magna International by 17.0% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,997,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,890,000 after purchasing an additional 436,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Magna International by 3,849.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 165,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 161,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Magna International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Magna International from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.91%.Magna International’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

