Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,226 Shares of Woori Bank $WF

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Bank during the second quarter worth $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 67.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 50.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woori Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WF opened at $55.94 on Friday. Woori Bank has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3,574.37 by ($3,571.74). Woori Bank had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,790.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Woori Bank will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

