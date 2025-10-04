Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 831 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Envista alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Envista Price Performance

NVST opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.21 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.