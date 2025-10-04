Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Stock Position Lowered by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 954,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,408,000 after acquiring an additional 871,437 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $51,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,724,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,948,000 after acquiring an additional 378,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 146,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $10,738,000.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $459,523.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Research cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.94.

Q2 Trading Up 1.4%

QTWO opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,353.31 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

