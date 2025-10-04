Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:QTTB opened at $2.07 on Friday. Q32 Bio has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.36. As a group, analysts predict that Q32 Bio will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio during the second quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Q32 Bio by 17.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 86,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q32 Bio by 140.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

