Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quebecor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.
