Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.41.

Shares of REAL opened at C$7.52 on Friday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$9.19. The firm has a market cap of C$557.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.85, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.99.

Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.

