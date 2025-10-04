Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REAL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.41.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters Company Profile

TSE:REAL opened at C$7.52 on Friday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.59 million, a P/E ratio of -125.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.

