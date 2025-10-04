Reviewing AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) and RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RENISHAW PLC 20 shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AppLovin has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RENISHAW PLC 20 has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 45.72% 252.67% 41.46% RENISHAW PLC 20 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and RENISHAW PLC 20’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AppLovin and RENISHAW PLC 20″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $4.71 billion 49.04 $1.58 billion $7.04 96.98 RENISHAW PLC 20 $922.62 million 3.58 $108.38 million N/A N/A

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than RENISHAW PLC 20.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AppLovin and RENISHAW PLC 20, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 3 20 2 2.88 RENISHAW PLC 20 0 0 0 0 0.00

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $578.86, indicating a potential downside of 15.22%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than RENISHAW PLC 20.

Summary

AppLovin beats RENISHAW PLC 20 on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About RENISHAW PLC 20

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems. It also provides healthcare products, such as neurosurgical robots and accessories, neurosurgical planning software, electrode delivery systems, drug delivery systems, Raman microscopes, analysers, and hybrid Raman systems. In addition, the company offers smart manufacturing data platform and asset financing services. It serves the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, medical and healthcare, heavy, machine builder, and precision manufacturing industries, as well as scientific, research, and analysis industries. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

